January 17, 2025
New Yorkers rally for peace following the Gaza ceasefire
"We want to see a free Palestine. We want to see an end to the occupation" Following the announcement of a long-awaited ceasefire, hundreds of New Yorkers gathered to honor the lives lost during the past 15 months of genocide and to call for an arms embargo. While the ceasefire marks a significant step, many expressed that efforts will continue until peace and justice are achieved.
