American Muslims impacted by LA wildfires

“It seems like a bomb was dropped on the city” American Muslims are struggling to recover from the Los Angeles wildfires which have devastated their communities TRT visited Altadena, a historically Black neighborhood where Masjid Al-Taqwa has been completely destroyed. The Islamic Circle of North America told TRT World that at least two Islamic centers and the surrounding communities have been affected by the fires, leaving multiple Muslim families homeless.