Sumo's only active yokozuna Terunofuji retires from the ring
The Mongolian-born champion, cited struggles with his health and a desire to focus on training the next generation of wrestlers.
Terunofuji, who has won 10 tournaments in his career, is Sumo's only active yokozuna. / Photo: AFP Archive
January 17, 2025

Sumo is facing a potential chasm at the top of the ancient sport for the first time in over 30 years after the only yokozuna, Terunofuji, announced his retirement.

The Mongolian-born 33-year-old has struggled with injuries and withdrew from the ongoing New Year Grand Sumo Tournament in Tokyo on Thursday after forfeiting his bout.

He told reporters that he was retiring to train young wrestlers after "a tough 14 years" in the ring.

"I've given everything but at this tournament, I wasn't able to perform as I'd like and you shouldn't enter the ring if your mind and body are at half-strength," he said.

"I feel that my body isn't up to sumo so I have decided to retire."

Terunofuji, who has won 10 tournaments in his career, is sumo's only active yokozuna.

Mongolian Hoshoryu has a chance to gain promotion to the exalted rank if he impresses at the New Year tournament. He had four wins and one loss after the opening five days.

If he fails, sumo will have no yokozuna for the first time since March 1993, when Hawaiian-born Akebono made his debut at the rank.

"When I first became a yokozuna, I didn't think I would be able to continue wrestling for very long," said Terunofuji, who was promoted to the top rank in July 2021.

"But the fans and other people supported me and encouraged me and that feeling alone kept me going."

Injuries and health struggles

Terunofuji has been Sumo's lone yokozuna since the September 2021 retirement of Hakuho, who had a record 45 tournament victories.

Terunofuji completed just two of six tournaments last year as he dealt with injuries and other health problems including diabetes.

He has missed all or part of 13 of 21 tournaments since being promoted to yokozuna.

Terunofuji, who was born Gantulgyn Gan-Erdene in Mongolia's capital Ulaanbaatar, said he was looking forward to his new career as a stablemaster.

"I want to develop wrestlers who don't tell lies, who don't yield," he said.

"Those are the kind of wrestlers who become strong."

SOURCE:AFP
