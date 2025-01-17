TÜRKİYE
Turkish forces 'neutralise' 29 PKK/YPG terrorists near the Turkish border
"Wherever they may be, our fight against terrorist groups will continue until the last one of them is neutralised,” Türkiye's National Defence Ministry says.
PKK is currently listed as a terror organization by Türkiye, the US, and the EU. / Photo: AA Archive
January 17, 2025

Turkish security forces "neutralised" 29 PKK/YPG terrorists in northern Syria, near the Turkish border, Türkiye's National Defence Ministry has said.

The terrorists were attempting an attack, the ministry said on X on Friday. "Wherever they may be, our fight against terrorist groups will continue until the last one of them is neutralised!".

Turkish authorities use the term "neutralise" to imply the terrorists in question had surrendered, were killed or captured.

The terrorist PKK/YPG has sought to exploit the situation in post-Assad Syria, ramping up efforts to establish a "terrorist corridor" along the border with Türkiye.

In northern Syria, Ankara has launched a trio of successful anti-terror operations since 2016 to prevent the formation of a terror corridor and enable the peaceful settlement of residents. These include Euphrates Shield (2016), Olive Branch (2018), and Peace Spring (2019).

In its 40-year terror campaign against Türkiye, the PKK – listed as a terrorist organisation by Türkiye, the US, and the EU – has been responsible for the deaths of over 40,000 people, including women, children, and infants. The YPG is the PKK's Syrian offshoot.​​​​​​​

SOURCE:TRTWorld and agencies
