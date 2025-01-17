WORLD
The PRSC-EO1 satellite – launched by China's Long March-2D carrier rocket – will boost Pakistan's ability to monitor and manage natural resources, respond to disasters, and improve urban planning and agricultural development.
A Long March-2D carrier rocket carrying three satellites, including a Pakistani satellite named PRSC-EO1, blasts off from the Jiuquan Satellite Launch Center in Northwest China, on January 17, 2025 . / Photo: X @wulei2020 / Others
January 17, 2025

Pakistan launched its first home-made observation satellite on Friday from the Jiuquan Satellite Launch Centre in northern China, Pakistan's space agency said.

The PRSC-EO1 satellite – launched by China's Long March-2D carrier rocket – will boost Pakistan's ability to monitor and manage natural resources, respond to disasters, and improve urban planning and agricultural development, the Space and Upper Atmosphere Research Commission (SUPARCO) said in a statement.

This type of satellite uses electro-optical sensors to collect data and images of the Earth's surface by detecting and measuring reflected sunlight or emitted radiation.

Pakistan's Ambassador to China Khalil Hashmi commended the achievement of the launch team. "Today marks another milestone in Pakistan's space journey and space collaboration to advance socio-economic development," Khalil said in a post on X, formerly Twitter.

"Thanks to leadership and professional acumen of SUPARCO, PRSC-EO-1 satellite was successfully launched from Jiuquan in northwestern China today aboard the Long March-2D rocket," he added.

China's Long March-2D carrier rocket also launched on Friday two other satellites, Tianlu-1 and Blue Carbon 1, into orbit along with the PRSC EO1, China Aerospace Science and Technology Corporation said in a statement.

Currently valued at $5 billion, the earth observation satellite market is among the fastest growing sectors within the commercial space industry, with Novaspace predicting it to exceed $8 billion by 2033.

Countries including the United States, China and India have been building their own government and private satellite constellations to map the Earth.

Indian startup Pixxel this month launched the country's first privately built satellite constellation.

SOURCE:TRTWorld and agencies
