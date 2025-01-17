January 17, 2025
WORLD
1 MIN READ
Former Pakistan PM Imran Khan sentenced to 14 years in jail for corruption
A court in Pakistan has sentenced former Prime Minister Imran Khan to 14 years in jail on corruption charges. His wife was given seven years. The cricketer-turned-statesman was already behind bars after being convicted of a series of graft-related offences in 2023. Kamran Yousaf has the details from Islamabad.
Former Pakistan PM Imran Khan sentenced to 14 years in jail for corruption / Others
Explore