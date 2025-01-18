At least 39 people have been killed in violence involving leftwing guerrillas near Colombia's restive border with Venezuela, authorities said, prompting the government to suspend high-stakes peace talks with the group.

President Gustavo Petro on Friday paused already-spluttering peace negotiations with the National Liberation Army (ELN), accusing them of "war crimes" during a fresh wave of unrest.

In two separate incidents, ELN fighters targeted a rival leftist group and a powerful paramilitary criminal gang — destroying hopes that the group will voluntarily lay down arms.

In North Santander department, at least 30 people were killed and 20 wounded when ELN fighters targeted dissident members of the Revolutionary Armed Forces of Colombia (FARC) across several villages and farms.

In nearby Bolivar department, nine people died in violence involving ELN fighters and the Clan del Golfo, a rightwing paramilitary force turned trafficking gang.

Officials in North Santander spoke of ELN gunmen going "house to house" in search of people believed to be linked to the FARC dissidents.

Coca grower Jose del Carmen Abril told the AFP news agency that guerrillas "came to my house four times yesterday looking for me."

They later issued an ultimatum to his community that "they had to hand me over dead," he said, after being evacuated from the area by the army.

'Territorial dispute linked to cocaine trade

William Villamizar, governor of the department, said the violence began on Thursday and was caused by a "territorial dispute" linked to the cocaine trade.

For decades, armed groups have fought over control of ultra-lucrative coca plantations that dot the Colombia-Venezuela border region and which fuel the world's cocaine habit.

Public Defender Iris Marin said preliminary reports indicated that "dozens" of families had been displaced by the violence and more than 20 people were missing.

Giovanny Sanguino said two of his friends and their nine-month-old son were among the dead.

"To take the life of an entire family is atrocious. The people who committed this have no feelings," he told AFP.

The thousands-strong ELN is one of the biggest armed groups still active in Colombia.

On Friday, army troops deployed to the region, taking some of the wounded out in helicopters and trying to reimpose some semblance of order.

Very serious crisis

The violence is a serious security challenge for Colombia's armed forces, who struggle to control the mountainous and jungle-cloaked nation that is home to a plethora of armed guerillas, right-wing paramilitaries and drug cartels.

It is also a challenge for Petro, Colombia's first-ever leftist president.

He has tied his political fate to a policy of "Total Peace," launching talks with violent armed groups that are despised by many Colombians.

"We are suspending dialogue with this group because the ELN shows no willingness to make peace," Petro said.

Talks with the ELN broke down for several months last year after the group launched a deadly attack on a military base.

Elizabeth Dickinson, an analyst with the International Crisis Group, said this bout of violence was no ordinary clash between armed groups.

"This is a very serious crisis," she said. "The security situation is deteriorating rapidly."

The ELN seemed to have decided that controlling territory and the unity of their organization were more important than peace talks, she said.

"This is not a one-off, it's ongoing, it's a military campaign," she said. "They seem to be seeking to create a new round of conflict."