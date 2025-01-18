WORLD
Two senior Iranian judges assassinated outside Tehran's Supreme Court
Media reports indicate that the attacker committed suicide immediately after carrying out the shooting.
January 18, 2025

Two senior Iranian judges were killed after an unidentified armed assailant opened fire on them outside the Supreme Court in Tehran on Saturday morning, state media reported.

According to a report by the state-run news agency IRNA, both judges were killed instantly, while another individual was wounded in the shooting, which took place in a bustling area of central Tehran.

In a statement, the judiciary's media centre described the attack as a "premeditated action".

It said the two victims were "dedicated and revolutionary judges who firmly stood against those disrupting public security".

The slain judges have been identified as Hojjat al-Islam Razini and Hojjat al-Islam Muslimeen Moghisheh, both of whom presided over different judicial branches in the Iranian capital.

According to the preliminary police investigation, the assailant had no pending case in the Supreme Court and was not a client of the branches headed by the two judges.

Media reports indicate that the attacker committed suicide immediately after carrying out the shooting.

As of now, there has been no official reaction from senior political or military leaders regarding the incident.

