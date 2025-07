TRT World Citizen Awards: Honouring changemakers from around the globe

The TRT World Citizen Awards 2025 honoured fearless changemakers from around the world on 17 January. Winners included Aysenur Ezgi Eygi, Azima Dhanjee, Arhum Ishtiaq, Helene Ba, Rana Dajani, Steve Sosebee, and Dr Amani Ballour.