Türkiye to mobilise by all means to heal wounds of Gaza — Erdogan
'Despite 467 days of genocide and massacres, Israel failed to break will of resistance of our brothers and sisters in Gaza,' says Recep Tayyip Erdogan.
Erdogan reaffirmed Türkiye’s commitment to holding perpetrators of war crimes in Palestine accountable. / Photo: AA
January 18, 2025

Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan has criticised Israel's history of ceasefire violations, urging the international community to prevent further breaches amid the Gaza ceasefire deal between Israel and Hamas.

"Israel, particularly (Premier Benjamin) Netanyahu, has a significant record of ceasefire violations, this should not be allowed this time (in Gaza)," Erdogan said on Saturday.

He condemned Israel's 467-day offensive in Gaza which killed more than 47,000 Palestinians, saying: "Despite 467 days of genocide and massacres, Israel has failed to break the will of resistance of our brothers and sisters in Gaza."

Erdogan reaffirmed Türkiye’s commitment to holding perpetrators of war crimes in Palestine accountable. "Our efforts to hold the perpetrators of war and crimes against humanity to account one by one will continue to intensify," he said.

Türkiye will mobilise by all means to heal the wounds of Gaza during the ceasefire period, Erdogan added.

On Wednesday, Qatar announced a three-phase ceasefire agreement between Israel and the Palestinian resistance group Hamas to end more than 15 months of deadly Israeli attacks on Gaza, with the ceasefire set to take effect on Sunday at 0630GMT.

On Syria, Erdogan said Israel's "project to divide Syria into three parts, turning it into pieces that are easy to swallow, has collapsed."

He emphasised Türkiye’s support for voluntary refugee returns while opposing any forced repatriation.

