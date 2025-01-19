Europe prepares for the uncertainty of Trump’s second term

World leaders don’t typically attend US inaugurations, but some European invitees have raised eye-brows. These include Italy and Hungary’s prime ministers, French politician Eric Zemmour, British populist Nigel Farage, and Poland’s former PM Mateusz Morawiecki—all hard-right Trump supporters. Meanwhile, Europe braces for Trump’s predictably unpredictable second term, as Paul Hawkins explains.