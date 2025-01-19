Turkish Space Agency (TUA) and US-based space infrastructure developer Axiom Space have signed a Memorandum of Understanding to explore supply chain opportunities for Türkiye's developing space industry.

Saturday's agreement aims to foster collaboration in space technology, aviation, textiles, material science, advanced manufacturing, communications and life sciences, according to Mehmet Fatih Kacir, Türkiye's Minister of Industry and Technology.

Calling the memorandum a milestone for Türkiye's space sector, Kacir said, "With the projects we will realise, Türkiye will get a larger share of the global space economy, which will soon reach $1 trillion annually."

The agreement cements Türkiye's spot in space. The International Space Station (ISS), operational since 1998, is expected to cease operations by the end of 2030. At that point, commercial space stations will take over to sustain human activities and research in space.

TUA and Axiom Space collaborated for a landmark moment in Turkish history last year. Türkiye's venture into crewed cosmic exploration began with Colonel Alper Gezeravci soaring into space among the four-person crew of Axiom Mission 3 (Ax-3) on January 18, 2024.

Deep space missions

According to Türkiye's Ministry of Industry and Technology, the memorandum will encourage Turkish people to pursue careers in the space industry, support industry sustainability, and foster innovation in other sectors.

Key goals include establishing a laboratory for research and exploration, creating manufacturing facilities utilising microgravity, testing and validating materials for deep space missions, developing hubs for transportation and logistics in low-Earth orbit, building new platforms for communication and observation, and providing training spaces for professional astronauts.

TUA President Yusuf Kirac emphasised the agreement's impact: "This agreement will not only shape our industry but will also provide our youth with the opportunity to explore the limitless possibilities of space and encourage them to become the leaders, engineers, and scientists of the future."

Axiom Space Chief Revenue Officer Tejpaul Bhatia said the collaboration aims to integrate Turkish suppliers into the global space supply chain and harness Türkiye’s robust aviation and technological capabilities to reach new heights.

Bhatia also celebrated Türkiye's progress in the space industry on the anniversary of Türkiye sending its first astronaut to space with the Ax-3 mission.