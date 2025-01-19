January 19, 2025
WORLD
1 MIN READ
Palestinians in Lebanon hope to unite with relatives during truce
The ceasefire agreement between Israel and Hamas hasn't just been felt in Gaza, but around the world. In Lebanon, both Palestinian and Lebanese communities are breathing sighs of relief, but they're also concerned about the fragile truce between Israel and Hezbollah that came into effect in November, and whether Israel will even honour the one in Gaza. Priyanka Navani reports.
Gaza Ceasefire Raises Doubts / Others
Explore