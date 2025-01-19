January 19, 2025
Displaced Palestinians optimistic about Gaza ceasefire
In the wake of Wednesday’s announcement of a ceasefire deal in Gaza, hopes are high among displaced Palestinians that they will soon be able to rebuild their lives. According to the UN, around 90 percent of the population across Gaza has been displaced, with hundreds of thousands forced to move to avoid Israeli military attacks. Ashraf Shannon has this report from Gaza.
