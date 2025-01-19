Israel Katz releases illegal settlers ahead of prisoner exchange deal

Israeli Defence Minister Israel Katz ordered the release of seven Israeli settlers held under administrative detention for violent crimes against Palestinians in the occupied West Bank. The move, linked to the January 15 ceasefire deal with Hamas, highlights the disparity in Israel’s use of administrative detention, which remains heavily enforced against Palestinians. Meanwhile, settler attacks in the West Bank continue to escalate since October 7, 2023.