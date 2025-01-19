Trucks carrying humanitarian aid entered Palestine's Gaza after a long-awaited truce between Israel and Hamas came into effect, the United Nations has said.

"First trucks of supplies started entering" minutes after the ceasefire took effect on Sunday morning, UN aid official Jonathan Whittall, interim chief of the UN's OCHA aid agency for the Palestinian territories, said on X.

"A massive effort has been underway over the past days from humanitarian partners to load and prepare to distribute a surge of aid across all of Gaza."

An Egyptian source, speaking on condition of anonymity, said that "260 trucks of aid and 16 of fuel" entered through the Israeli-controlled Karem Abu Salem crossing between Israel and Gaza and the Nitzana crossing between Egypt and Israel.

Journalists saw hundreds of trucks carrying aid at the Rafah border crossing and around El Arish, 50 kilometres (31 miles) west.

A vital entry point

The vehicles were waiting to proceed to the Israeli crossings with Egypt at Karem Abu Salem and Nitzana for screening before being allowed into Gaza.

Some trucks returned empty after offloading their cargo, and around a dozen ambulances were seen driving out of the main Rafah gate.

The Rafah border crossing - previously a vital entry point for aid - has been closed since May, when Israeli forces occupied it on the Palestinian side.

Sunday's truce comes after more than 15 months of Israel's brutal war on Gaza since October 7, 2023.

It follows a deal struck by mediators Qatar, the United States and Egypt after months of negotiations, and takes effect on the eve of Donald Trump's inauguration as US president.