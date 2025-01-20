Russia on Monday said it had shot down 31 Ukrainian drones which mainly targeted industrial sites.

Both Kiev and Moscow have been trying to secure the upper hand in the conflict ahead of US President-elect Donald Trump's inauguration on Monday. Trump has said he wants to end the Ukraine war soon.

"Last night, anti-air defence systems intercepted and destroyed 31 Ukrainian drones," Russia's defence ministry said on Telegram.

"There was an attempted attack by enemy drones" to target "industrial enterprises" in Tatarstan, about 1,000 kilometres (600 miles) from the Ukrainian border, the regional government said.

"All the drones were neutralised. There were no victims or damage," it said, without elaborating.

In the Kaluga region flanking Moscow, debris from a downed drone sparked a fire at a business but it was quickly put out, regional governor Vladislav Shapsha said.

In the region of Bryansk, which borders Ukraine, 14 drones were neutralised, regional governor Alexander Bogomaz said, adding that Kiev had also fired four HIMARS missiles.