Ukraine skeptical of Trump's support in Russia war
With Donald Trump set to take charge as the 47th US president on Monday, many countries have been trying to evaluate and prepare for potential policy shifts. One of the countries anxiously following the development is Ukraine, where the government fears the Trump administration could negatively impact its war effort. TRT World's Hasan Abdullah reports.
