January 20, 2025
Trump expected to repeat 'maximum pressure' policy against Iran
Donald Trump's first term in office was marked by a sharp escalation in tensions between Tehran and Washington. For his upcoming administration, Trump has nominated several Iran hawks to key cabinet posts. Many now expect a return to the so-called 'maximum pressure' policy against Iran, which would involve strict enforcement of sanctions. Reza Hatami sent this report from Tehran.
