BIZTECH
3 MIN READ
Australia launches $1.2 billion green metals plan for aluminium
The initiative aims to position Australia as a leader in low-emission metals production while transitioning its energy grid to renewables.
Australia launches $1.2 billion green metals plan for aluminium
Companies will be able to claim a to-be-determined amount for every tonne of "clean" aluminium they produce over the next 10 years. / Photo: AP Archive
January 20, 2025

Australia will reward power-guzzling aluminium smelters that use renewable electricity instead of coal, Prime Minister Anthony Albanese said as he unveiled a $1.2 billion green metals plan.

Australia is the world's sixth largest producer of the in-demand metal, according to officials, which is used in everything from aeroplane parts to soft-drink cans.

Aluminium ore is refined in hulking smelters that suck up almost 10 percent of Australia's electricity, analysts say, a process that has long relied on polluting coal-fired power.

Production credits worth $1.2 billion (Aus$2 billion) have been earmarked for companies that instead produce "green" aluminium using renewable electricity, Albanese said.

"Increasingly the world is looking to import clean, reliable metals like Australian-made aluminium," he said.

"Which represents a massive opportunity for growth in a decarbonising global economy."

Companies will be able to claim a to-be-determined amount for every tonne of "clean" aluminium they produce over the next 10 years.

With almost all of Australia's coal plants slated to close over the next decade, a number of smelters have already begun switching to renewable energy.

RelatedAustralia plans to charge tech giants for news shared on platforms

'Leader in green metals'

Aluminium is the world's second-biggest metal industry behind steel, according to the World Economic Forum, and demand is expected to surge 40 percent by 2030.

Globally the aluminium industry accounts for some two percent of greenhouse gas emissions, the forum said in September.

Mining giant Rio Tinto, which has a substantial stake in Australian production, said the plan would help the country become a "leader in green metals".

"As traditional energy sources for heavy industry become increasingly uncompetitive, today's announcement is a critical piece in helping future-proof the industry," Australian executive Kellie Parker said.

Australia sits on bulging deposits of coal, gas, metals and minerals, with mining and fossil fuels stoking decades of near-unbroken economic growth.

It has also begun to suffer from more intense bushfires and increasingly severe droughts, which scientists have linked to the climate crisis.

In recent years it has stepped up efforts to roll out renewables -- pledging to cut national emissions by 43 percent by 2030 and to reach net zero by 2050.

More than 30 percent of Australia's total electricity generation in 2022 came from solar and wind.

RelatedBushfires in Australia's Victoria, authorities issue evacuation orders
SOURCE:AFP
Explore
Indus Waters Treaty: Pakistan scores diplomatic win against India in international court
Sudanese build barter economies as civil war ruins formal markets
By Mohammed Ahmed
Death toll climbs to 36 after massive fire at Indian pharma factory
Without subsidies, Elon might close and return to South Africa: Trump
Taiwan fines Meta with over $512,000 for lacking advertiser transparency
Anti-nuclear group honours 38,000 children who died in US atomic bombings of Japan
Writers, artists press UK to halt ban on Palestine Action, arms to Israel
US cuts over 90% of foreign development programme budgets
US revokes visas for British punk duo over 'death to the IDF' chants at Glastonbury
Twenty bodies found in Mexico’s Sinaloa state amid cartel violence
Obama, Bush criticise Trump's gutting of USAID on its last day as independent agency
US envoy rejects Russian stalling claims as Moscow reports advances in Ukraine's Dnipropetrovsk
Rocket attack hits Iraqi military airbase in Kirkuk
Elon Musk slams Trump’s spending bill, calls for new US political party
Netanyahu to meet Trump at White House as US pushes Gaza ceasefire
Sneak a peek at TRT Global. Share your feedback!
Contact us