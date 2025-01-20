WORLD
3 MIN READ
Indonesia mulls repatriation bid for accused Bali bomb plotter, report says
The former leader of the Southeast Asian Jemaah Islamiyah was arrested in 2003 in a US-led operation in Thailand and before being transferred to Guantanamo Bay in 2006.
Indonesia mulls repatriation bid for accused Bali bomb plotter, report says
JI was the most feared group but its influence and support waned after a sustained crackdown by authorities and de-radicalisation programmes. / Photo: AA
January 20, 2025

Indonesia is looking into ways to repatriate an al Qaeda-linked Guantanamo Bay detainee accused of involvement in some of the country's deadliest attacks, including the 2002 bombings on the resort island of Bali, according to the state news agency.

Described by former President George W Bush as "one of the world's most lethal terrorists," Riduan Isamuddin, better known as Hambali, is accused of helping to plan the Bali nightclub attack that killed more than 200 people, mostly foreigners, and of financing the Jakarta Marriott Hotel bombing in 2003.

State news agency Antara at the weekend quoted the senior minister for law and human rights, Yusril Ihza Mahendra, as saying the statute of limitations on Indonesia's cases against Hambali had expired.

"No matter what, Hambali is an Indonesian citizen. No matter how wrong he is... we must care for him," Yusril said, according to Antara. Yusril did not immediately respond to a request for comment on Monday.

Hambali was also suspected by Washington of involvement in plotting the September 11 attacks in the United States. Indonesia in the past sought access to question Hambali but was denied contact with him.

It has not been formally disclosed whether Hambali has admitted to or denied involvement in the September 11, Bali and Jakarta attacks.

At its peak, JI was one of Asia's most feared extremist networks, with cells in Malaysia, Singapore and the Philippines, but its influence and support waned after a sustained crackdown by authorities and de-radicalisation programmes.

Senior JI members said in June the network was being disbanded and Indonesia is considering parole for two of its former leaders and amnesty for its jailed members.

Indonesia would discuss the plan to repatriate Hambali with the US government, Antara quoted Yusril as saying. The US embassy in Jakarta did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

Washington last year repatriated two Malaysian detainees from Guantanamo Bay who had pled guilty to offences that included murder in violation of laws on war.

SOURCE:AFP
Explore
Indus Waters Treaty: Pakistan scores diplomatic win against India in international court
Sudanese build barter economies as civil war ruins formal markets
By Mohammed Ahmed
Death toll climbs to 36 after massive fire at Indian pharma factory
Without subsidies, Elon might close and return to South Africa: Trump
Taiwan fines Meta with over $512,000 for lacking advertiser transparency
Anti-nuclear group honours 38,000 children who died in US atomic bombings of Japan
Writers, artists press UK to halt ban on Palestine Action, arms to Israel
US cuts over 90% of foreign development programme budgets
US revokes visas for British punk duo over 'death to the IDF' chants at Glastonbury
Twenty bodies found in Mexico’s Sinaloa state amid cartel violence
Obama, Bush criticise Trump's gutting of USAID on its last day as independent agency
US envoy rejects Russian stalling claims as Moscow reports advances in Ukraine's Dnipropetrovsk
Rocket attack hits Iraqi military airbase in Kirkuk
Elon Musk slams Trump’s spending bill, calls for new US political party
Netanyahu to meet Trump at White House as US pushes Gaza ceasefire
Sneak a peek at TRT Global. Share your feedback!
Contact us