January 20, 2025
Security tight across Washington for Trump's inauguration
Donald Trump has confirmed his presidential inauguration is being moved indoors due to freezing weather. The event will now be held at the chambers of the Capitol Rotunda with room for just 600 people. Security is tight across the US capital after two assassination attempts during Trump's campaign for president. Randolph Nogel reports from Washington.
