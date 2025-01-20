Israel's destruction in Gaza has left many state institutions, including security, dysfunctional. As a result, the people of Gaza are struggling to cope with the challenges brought on by this devastation. Fawwaz Mallouk is one of them.

For weeks, he has been grappling with the near-impossible task of recovering $31,000 stolen from his bank account in an online scam.

He knows who the perpetrator is, but efforts to file a complaint with authorities have hit a dead end. That's because Mallouk is in Gaza, where Israel has completely decimated the rule of law in its 15-month war to oust the Hamas-led government. It has governed Gaza since 2006.

His struggle captures the dilemma of a territory whose future remains uncertain, even as a ceasefire agreement between Israel and Hamas came into effect on Sunday.

Throughout the war, Israel wiped out much of Gaza's institutions and crippled its security apparatus, leaving Mallouk and other people no avenue to seek justice.

Speaking to TRT World, the 50-year-old father of nine, who was displaced from northern Gaza to the south a year ago, said "I know who stole my money, and I know where it went. Before the war, the police would have caught the thief and ensured I got my money back. But today, with Hamas' governing system destroyed, there is no one to turn to."

Israel's endgame

Even as Palestinians in Gaza celebrate the anticipated ceasefire that is hoped to end the war, they're worried about how life would be without a clear government.

"Israel has not only destroyed Hamas' governing infrastructure but has also targeted Gaza's overall capacity for life," said Dr Riyad Al-Asal, a political historian at Gaza's Al-Azhar University. "The destruction is so comprehensive that it's impossible for any Palestinian authority to re-establish control without external help."

According to Al-Asal, the collapse of public services has created a breeding ground for lawlessness. Armed gangs have proliferated, humanitarian aid is frequently looted, and prices for basic goods are skyrocketing.

The destruction of Hamas' governance is a step toward forcing Palestinians into voluntary displacement. When there is no food, no safety, and no hope, people leave. - Dr Riyad Al-Asal, political historian at Gaza's Al-Azhar University

"This is exactly what Israel wants: to show Palestinians and the world that Hamas is incapable of governance and that no Palestinian entity can manage Gaza without Israeli oversight," he said.

While Israel claims its operations are designed to neutralise Hamas, analysts argue that its ultimate goal is to render Gaza ungovernable.

"Israel wants Gaza to be a place where life is impossible. The destruction of Hamas' governance is a step toward forcing Palestinians into voluntary displacement. When there is no food, no safety, and no hope, people leave," Al-Asal said.

Governance questions

Repeated Israeli bombings have demolished the remnants of Hamas' Interior Ministry forces, alongside other complainants. Even when Mallouk tried to follow up with authorities, he found a shattered security apparatus, lacking the resources to act.

The destruction of government records and the closure of official institutions have left him unable to obtain the necessary documentation to prove his case.

The three-stage ceasefire agreement does not specify who will govern Gaza, although Israeli officials have repeatedly insisted that Hamas would not be allowed to rule again. The intentional targeting of all of the group's civic and security infrastructure, alongside its military capabilities, has been to ensure Hamas does not regain control.

Mallouk's frustration underscores the broader collapse of Gaza's governance, which has left residents increasingly reliant on themselves for protection and justice.

"People are arming themselves and forming groups to defend their rights against thieves and gangs. This shows how much Hamas' governance has disintegrated, particularly its security system. The strong exploit the weak, and crimes like theft, armed robbery, and even murder are on the rise. Everyone is afraid because the entity responsible for safety is being targeted by Israel," Mallouk said.

Under attack

Since the onset of its genocidal war in Gaza, Israel has pursued what it calls the destruction of Hamas' "military and governance capabilities."

This strategy involves systematically targeting government ministries, municipal offices, and public services once overseen by Hamas. Israeli strikes have decimated police stations, financial institutions, and municipal offices, while assassinations of senior officials—both military and civilian—have paralysed decision-making.

Among those murdered were the Hamas police chief and the director of criminal investigations, alongside mayors and key ministry officials. Even humanitarian and health workers have not been spared. Red Crescent and civil defence employees have been detained and killed in air strikes. Aid distribution operations have been disrupted by relentless bombardment.

Analysts believe Israel's attacks were far beyond Hamas' military capability.

"Israel aims to achieve an absolute victory, which requires two things: Hamas' total surrender or the destruction of its governing infrastructure," political analyst Dr Talal Abu Rokba told TRT World.

"Israel is systematically dismantling Hamas' ability to govern, spreading chaos, and ensuring that the movement cannot re-establish control."

Abu Rokba described Israel's actions as part of a larger plan to prevent any form of Palestinian governance in Gaza.

"This is not just about Hamas. Israel wants to destroy the possibility of a unified Palestinian political entity, whether under Hamas or the Palestinian Authority. Their goal is to replace Palestinian governance with an international or Arab-led civil administration," he said.

Post-war Gaza

Hamas' governing capacity is estimated to be operating at less than five percent of its pre-war levels, according to local experts. This collapse has impacted all facets of public life, from the judiciary and law enforcement to basic municipal services like electricity and water.

Israeli political and military circles have openly discussed plans for a post-war Gaza under international or Arab oversight. "Israel will not allow Hamas—or any Palestinian authority—to govern Gaza after this war," said Ahmed Fayyad, an Israeli affairs analyst. "They envision a scenario where international or Arab actors manage Gaza while Israel maintains full security control."

Fayyad noted that even though Israel has inflicted significant damage on Hamas' governance and military structures, its demolition is not completed. "There are still pockets of Hamas control, and these are rebuilding both military and administrative capacities."

Israel's goal is to ensure that even if Palestinians manage to establish a government, it will be weak, dependent, and unable to challenge Israeli interests. - Dr Talal Abu Rokba, political analyst

According to Fayyad, hardliners in Israel's far-right government are advocating for direct military control of Gaza. "They want the Israeli army to oversee aid distribution and infrastructure reconstruction, bypassing international organisations and ensuring that Hamas is completely excluded," he said.

For Gaza residents like Mallouk, the breakdown of governance is not just a political crisis—it's a personal catastrophe. Without functioning institutions, everyday tasks like filing a police report or accessing healthcare have become impossible.

"The destruction is so comprehensive that rebuilding Gaza's governance will take years if not decades. Israel's goal is to ensure that even if Palestinians manage to establish a government, it will be weak, dependent, and unable to challenge Israeli interests," Abu Rokba said.

This piece is published in collaboration with Egab.