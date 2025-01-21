Britain to launch an investigation into murders of three girls

In the UK, the killer of three young girls that were killed at a dance class in Southport has pleaded guilty. Axel Ruda-kubana was born in Britain and was referred three times to the government's anti-extremism programme and had contact with police, the courts, the justice system and mental health services in the years before the mass stabbing. Speaking at a public inquiry on the stabbings, UK Prime Minister Keir Starmer says the country faces a "new threat" and that "terrorism has changed". Paul Hawkins reports.