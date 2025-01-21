TÜRKİYE
Teknofest parent sets up technology centre in Mauritania
The facility will be used to impart modern technological skills and training to the local youth.
Mauritanian Prime Minister El Moctar Ould Djay also attended the event. / Photo: AA / Others
January 21, 2025

The Turkish Technology Team or T3 Foundation, the organisation behind the internationally recognised Teknofest Festival, will help train young people in Mauritania in the fields of education and technology.

The T3 Foundation said on Tuesday that it has signed an agreement with Mauritania’s Ministry of Vocational Training, Traditional Arts, and Handicrafts to set up a new science centre called Science Nouakchott, according to a statement.

“The centre is designed to equip Mauritanian youth with innovative skills in education and technology,” it said.

“Mauritania has taken a significant step forward with a groundbreaking project that aims to illuminate the future of its youth.”

The agreement was formally signed by Mohammed Ould Huweiriyye, Acting Secretary General of the ministry, and Elvan Kuzucu Hıdır, Chairperson of the T3 Foundation Board.

Mauritanian Prime Minister El Moctar Ould Djay also attended the event.

The centre will be built in Nouakchott, Mauritania’s capital, offering “children and young people a new opportunity to achieve their dreams through science.”

Over the decades, Türkiye and Mauritania have deepened trade and investment ties with several Turkish companies operating in the small African country.

