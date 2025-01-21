Just 2 Degrees: Are we desensitized to suffering?

We highlight a film that revisits Pakistan’s unprecedented flooding in 2022, painting a grim picture of a nation on the frontline of a crisis it had no part in creating. Also on the programme, meet the founder of an organisation trying to preserve Asia’s iconic Indus River Dolphin. Guests: Nyal Mueenuddin, Zulfikar Ali Bhutto Jr. Host: Reagan Des Vignes