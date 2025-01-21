TÜRKİYE
3 MIN READ
Türkiye declares national mourning after Bolu hotel fire tragedy
A fire raged through a 12-story hotel at a popular ski resort in northwestern Türkiye early Tuesday, killing at least 66 people.
Türkiye declares national mourning after Bolu hotel fire tragedy
The president expressed heartfelt condolences to the families of those who lost their lives, offering prayers for their peace and a swift recovery for the injured. / Photo: AA
January 21, 2025

Türkiye will observe 1 day of national mourning on Wednesday due to a fire that broke out in a hotel in Bolu province claiming at least 66 people's lives, said President Recep Tayyip Erdogan.

The president expressed heartfelt condolences to the families of those who lost their lives, offering prayers for their peace and a swift recovery for the injured. He assured the public that those responsible for the disaster, whether due to negligence or misconduct, would face justice.

“This is a time for solidarity, unity, and compassion—not for political debates,” Erdogan stated, urging all sectors, including political actors, the media, and local administrations, to respect for the nation’s grief during this difficult time.

The president concluded by wishing strength and patience to the bereaved families and expressed his hope that Türkiye would be protected from such heartbreaking tragedies in the future.

A fire raged through a 12-story hotel at a popular ski resort in northwestern Türkiye early Tuesday, killing at least 66 people, officials said.

At least 51 people also were injured in the fire at the Grand Kartal hotel in Kartalkaya, in Bolu province’s Koroglu mountains, some 300 kilometres east of Istanbul.

RelatedSki resort fire kills at least 66 in northern Türkiye — Interior Minister

Gaza ceasefire, Syria

On Syria, Erdogan urged the Arab and Islamic world to support Syria’s recovery “before others,” Western states to lift the sanctions imposed on the war-torn country.

His remarks came during his address after the cabinet meeting on Tuesday.

On the Gaza ceasefire, Erdogan said that the images of prisoner exchange show who values human dignity and who disregards them, Erdogan said, criticising Israel.

“Our brothers, sisters in Gaza have paid heavy price, but they have neither bowed to thuggery, nor have they surrendered to policy of massacre,” he added.

Türkiye will accelerate its efforts to pave the way for lasting peace in the region, “taking ceasefire as an opportunity” in Gaza, he added.

Explore
Indus Waters Treaty: Pakistan scores diplomatic win against India in international court
Sudanese build barter economies as civil war ruins formal markets
By Mohammed Ahmed
Death toll climbs to 36 after massive fire at Indian pharma factory
Without subsidies, Elon might close and return to South Africa: Trump
Taiwan fines Meta with over $512,000 for lacking advertiser transparency
Anti-nuclear group honours 38,000 children who died in US atomic bombings of Japan
Writers, artists press UK to halt ban on Palestine Action, arms to Israel
US cuts over 90% of foreign development programme budgets
US revokes visas for British punk duo over 'death to the IDF' chants at Glastonbury
Twenty bodies found in Mexico’s Sinaloa state amid cartel violence
Obama, Bush criticise Trump's gutting of USAID on its last day as independent agency
US envoy rejects Russian stalling claims as Moscow reports advances in Ukraine's Dnipropetrovsk
Rocket attack hits Iraqi military airbase in Kirkuk
Elon Musk slams Trump’s spending bill, calls for new US political party
Netanyahu to meet Trump at White House as US pushes Gaza ceasefire
Sneak a peek at TRT Global. Share your feedback!
Contact us