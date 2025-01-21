Sweden will not support the terrorist groups YPG, PYD, or the Fetullah Terrorist Organisation (FETO) in “any way,” the Swedish foreign minister has said.

“We have expressed that we will not support the organisations referred to as YPG, PYD, and FETO by Türkiye in any way,” Stenergard stated, highlighting Sweden’s commitment to combating terrorism in all its forms. She described the meeting as the beginning of a new phase in bilateral relations, emphasising closer cooperation as allies.

Swedish Justice Minister Gunnar Strommer echoed the commitment to bolstering security ties.

“We have agreed to accelerate our efforts to combat terrorism and organised crime by further strengthening our cooperation in these areas,” he said, adding that this is a key priority for Sweden’s government.

Strengthening cooperation

Turkish Foreign Minister Hakan Fidan underscored the importance of Türkiye-Sweden relations, calling Sweden a significant partner and ally.

“We agreed on strengthening our cooperation. We have also exchanged views on counterterrorism and principled policies,” he said.

On the long-awaited Gaza ceasefire which began Sunday, Fidan underlined the importance of continuing the ceasefire for regional stability.

“The continuation of the ceasefire (in Gaza is important). It is crucial both for the survival of the 2 million Palestinians held hostage there and for the continuation of regional stability,” he said.