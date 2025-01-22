January 22, 2025
Trump signs slew of executive orders on first day in office
US President Donald Trump issued a flurry of executive orders on his first day in office, many of them undoing Biden administration policies. He also made a controversial move to release nearly all the rioters convicted in the January 6 attack on the US Capitol, and laid the ground for mass deportations of undocumented immigrants. Andy Roesgen reports.
