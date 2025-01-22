WORLD
2 MIN READ
Russia sees chance for talks with Trump administration
As Trump vows swift action on Ukraine, Russia's Ryabkov suggests cautious optimism for new US ties.
Russia sees chance for talks with Trump administration
Moscow sees a slim chance for agreements with Trump's administration, says Deputy FM Ryabkov.  / Photo: Reuters
January 22, 2025

Russian Deputy Foreign Minister Sergei Ryabkov said that Moscow sees a small window of opportunity to forge agreements with the new US administration of President Donald Trump, the Interfax news agency reported.

"We cannot say anything today about the degree of the incoming administration's capacity to negotiate, but still, compared to the hopelessness in every aspect of the previous White House chief (Joe Biden), there is a window of opportunity today, albeit a small one," Ryabkov said on Wednesday, according to Interfax.

"It's therefore important to understand with what and whom we will have to deal, how best to build relations with Washington, how best to maximise opportunities and minimise risks," he said, speaking at the Institute for US and Canadian Studies, a think-tank in Moscow.

Trump, who took office on Monday, has said he could end the war in Ukraine swiftly, without specifying how.

He warned on Tuesday that he would likely impose more sanctions on Russia if President Vladimir Putin refused to negotiate to end the nearly three-year-old conflict.

Trump gave no details on the possible additional sanctions on Moscow, which is already under significant Western sanctions over the Russia-Ukraine war.

RelatedPutin 'ready' to meet Trump without any conditions: Russia
SOURCE:Reuters
Explore
Indus Waters Treaty: Pakistan scores diplomatic win against India in international court
Sudanese build barter economies as civil war ruins formal markets
By Mohammed Ahmed
Death toll climbs to 36 after massive fire at Indian pharma factory
Without subsidies, Elon might close and return to South Africa: Trump
Taiwan fines Meta with over $512,000 for lacking advertiser transparency
Anti-nuclear group honours 38,000 children who died in US atomic bombings of Japan
Writers, artists press UK to halt ban on Palestine Action, arms to Israel
US cuts over 90% of foreign development programme budgets
US revokes visas for British punk duo over 'death to the IDF' chants at Glastonbury
Twenty bodies found in Mexico’s Sinaloa state amid cartel violence
Obama, Bush criticise Trump's gutting of USAID on its last day as independent agency
US envoy rejects Russian stalling claims as Moscow reports advances in Ukraine's Dnipropetrovsk
Rocket attack hits Iraqi military airbase in Kirkuk
Elon Musk slams Trump’s spending bill, calls for new US political party
Netanyahu to meet Trump at White House as US pushes Gaza ceasefire
Sneak a peek at TRT Global. Share your feedback!
Contact us