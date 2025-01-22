Archaeological excavations in the ancient city of Assos, located in Behramkale village in Türkiye’s Canakkale province, have uncovered a 2,200-year-old mosaic and a 1,800-year-old monumental tomb.

Nurettin Arslan, head of the Assos excavation team and a faculty member at Canakkale Onsekiz Mart University, shared details about the findings on Wednesday, discovered during the 44th season of excavations supported by the Ministry of Culture and Tourism and sponsored by Istanbul Steel and Iron Industries Inc. (ICDAS).

The mosaic, dated to the Hellenistic period, is composed of colorful polygonal stones arranged in geometric and floral patterns.

“This mosaic is among the earliest examples from the Hellenistic period in Anatolia and was likely part of a gymnasium later converted into a residential area during the Byzantine era,” he said.

The tomb, located in the eastern section of the agora, has been identified as a “heroon,” which is a monumental tomb dedicated to an important family in the Roman-era Assos.

According to the official: “The structure, initially believed to be a fountain, turned out to be a 1,800-year-old tomb belonging to a prominent family in the city.”

Assos, a significant port city in antiquity, continues to attract global attention for its archaeological heritage and natural beauty.