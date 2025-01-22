US President Donald Trump has demanded that Russia "settle now" and end the war in Ukraine, warning of high taxes, tariffs and sanctions on Russian exports if a resolution is not soon achieved.

In a post on Truth Social on Wednesday, Trump modified comments he made on Tuesday that he would likely impose sanctions against Russia if President Vladimir Putin refused to negotiate an end to the nearly three-year conflict.

"If we don't make a 'deal,' and soon, I have no other choice but to put high levels of Taxes, Tariffs, and Sanctions on anything being sold by Russia to the United States, and various other participating countries," Trump said.

Trump's post did not identify the countries that he considered participants in the conflict, or how he defined participation.

The post was one day after the US president indicated that additional sanctions on Russia are "likely” if Russian President Vladimir Putin does not come to the negotiation table to end the war in Ukraine.

Trump was asked by reporters at the White House if he would impose further sanctions on Moscow should Putin refuse to engage in peace talks.

"Sounds likely," he said, without elaborating.

'Anytime they want'

Asked if he believed the war should be frozen, he responded: "The war should have never started. If you had a competent president, which you didn't, the war wouldn't have happened. The war in Ukraine would have never happened if I were president."

He criticised former President Joe Biden, saying Putin "disrespected" his leadership.

On whether he would keep sending weapons to Ukraine, Trump said his administration would “look into that,” adding, “We're talking to (Ukrainian President Volodymyr) Zelenskyy. We're going to be talking with President Putin very soon, and we'll see what, how it all happens.”

“One thing I do feel is the European Union should be paying a lot more than they're paying,” he added.

Trump vowed to end the war in Ukraine and said he would engage in talks with Putin and Zelenskyy, although he has not provided a timeline or specifics.

“President Zelenskyy would like to have peace. He’s told me that very strongly. But it takes two to tango,” he told reporters.

Asked when he would meet Putin, Trump said: “Anytime they want, I’ll meet.”