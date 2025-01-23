January 23, 2025
WORLD
CTF-151 leadership transferred from Türkiye to Pakistan
In a ceremony held in Bahrain, the leadership of Combined Task Force 151 - CTF-151 - has officially been transferred from Türkiye to Pakistan. This leadership change marks a new chapter in the ongoing global effort to secure international shipping lanes and combat piracy. Our Asli Atbas was on the ground at the Combined Maritime Forces headquarters in Bahrain.
