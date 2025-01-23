WORLD
2 MIN READ
Bangladesh seeks to recover billions stolen during Hasina's rule
Head of transitional government makes request to EU central bank's chief on sidelines of World Economic Forum in Davos, Switzerland.
Bangladesh seeks to recover billions stolen during Hasina's rule
The Yunus-led transitional government took office on August 8. / Photo: Reuters
January 23, 2025

Bangladesh’s interim leader Muhammad Yunus sought the assistance of European Central Bank (ECB) President Christine Lagarde on Wednesday to recover billions of dollars stolen during Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina’s regime.

“Some $17 billion alone was taken out of the country's banking system by oligarchs close to the dictatorship and $16 billion was siphoned off annually during the 15 years of Hasina’s rule,” said a statement.

Yunus told this to Lagarde while the two met on the sidelines of the World Economic Forum’s annual meeting in Davos, Switzerland.

Hasina fled to India on August 5 last year following student-led protests that toppled her 15-year rule. The Yunus-led transitional government took office on August 8.

Apart from facing charges of mass murder and enforced disappearances in local courts, Hasina also faces allegations of embezzlement and money laundering with the help of her business allies.

"It was massive highway robbery," Yunus said, adding the oligarchs first took over banks and then took loans, which they never paid back.

Lagarde, who also served as managing director of the International Monetary Fund (IMF) from 2011 to 2019, said she would support the Yunus government's move to recover the money and recommended that Bangladesh also seek help from the IMF to recover and repatriate the funds.

During the talks, they also discussed the July uprising and Bangladesh's reform initiatives. Lagarde also expressed her support for Bangladeshi educational institutions.

SOURCE:AA
Explore
Indus Waters Treaty: Pakistan scores diplomatic win against India in international court
Sudanese build barter economies as civil war ruins formal markets
By Mohammed Ahmed
Death toll climbs to 36 after massive fire at Indian pharma factory
Without subsidies, Elon might close and return to South Africa: Trump
Taiwan fines Meta with over $512,000 for lacking advertiser transparency
Anti-nuclear group honours 38,000 children who died in US atomic bombings of Japan
Writers, artists press UK to halt ban on Palestine Action, arms to Israel
US cuts over 90% of foreign development programme budgets
US revokes visas for British punk duo over 'death to the IDF' chants at Glastonbury
Twenty bodies found in Mexico’s Sinaloa state amid cartel violence
Obama, Bush criticise Trump's gutting of USAID on its last day as independent agency
US envoy rejects Russian stalling claims as Moscow reports advances in Ukraine's Dnipropetrovsk
Rocket attack hits Iraqi military airbase in Kirkuk
Elon Musk slams Trump’s spending bill, calls for new US political party
Netanyahu to meet Trump at White House as US pushes Gaza ceasefire
Sneak a peek at TRT Global. Share your feedback!
Contact us