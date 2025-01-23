January 23, 2025
Thousands north of Los Angeles ordered to flee new wildfire
More than 50,000 people have been ordered to evacuate an area north of Los Angeles due to a fast-moving wildfire. The Hughes fire is burning near the popular recreation area of Lake Castaic. In the past two weeks, at least 28 people have been killed by southern California's multiple wildfires. And as Craig Boswell reports, there's another threat looming.
