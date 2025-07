Millions gather in northern India to mark Maha Kumbh

Millions are converging on the banks of the Ganges River in the northern Indian state of Uttar Pradesh to participate in Maha Kumbh. The Kumbh Mela is a Hindu festival that occurs every 12 years across four holy cities in the state, which makes this year's Maha Kumbh a rare mega culmination. Smita Sharma reports.