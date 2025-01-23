EU foreign policy chief Kaja Kallas Kallas has underlined that Türkiye, which she sees as an important actor in cooperation, especially on regional issues, is a candidate for EU membership and a strategic partner with common interests.

"It is high time to visit Türkiye and I will really do it in the first part of my mandate. We have many issues. In addition to regional security, we can discuss cooperation in different areas, such as energy," Kallas told Anadolu in an interview.

Kallas is visiting Türkiye on Friday to discuss a range of topics, including Türkiye-EU relations, regional developments, and the EU's foreign policy agenda.

High on the agenda are issues such as the situation in Syria, efforts to make the Gaza ceasefire permanent, and closer cooperation on energy and security.

Kallas reiterated the EU’s commitment to fostering stability in the Eastern Mediterranean and addressing mutual concerns in Syria, emphasising Türkiye’s role in maintaining territorial integrity and sovereignty in the region.

She also discussed the importance of ensuring a permanent ceasefire in Gaza with a balanced approach that considers the security needs of both Israel and Palestine.

On Syria, Kallas expressed cautious optimism about the new administration and discussed the EU's willingness to ease sanctions step by step if positive changes are observed. She also highlighted the shared goal of preventing the resurgence of terrorist organisations like Daesh.

Türkiye’s role in Ukraine, EU defence

Kallas noted Türkiye's significant role in exerting pressure on Russia to work towards peace in Ukraine. Regarding defence, she clarified that the EU does not intend to duplicate NATO's efforts but aims to enhance cooperation among its 27 member states while maintaining NATO partnerships, where Türkiye plays a key role.

Her visit comes as the EU prepares to engage with the new US administration on issues like defence, trade, and foreign policy. Kallas highlighted the intertwined economies of the EU and the US and emphasised continued support for Ukraine as a priority.

Strengthening Türkiye-EU Relations

Kallas expressed optimism about revitalising Türkiye-EU relations, which have been stagnant in recent years. She emphasised the need to address issues such as human rights, the rule of law, and fundamental freedoms alongside progress on the Cyprus issue.

Kallas affirmed the EU’s recognition of Türkiye as a vital partner, saying the visit aims to demonstrate a commitment to stronger collaboration on shared challenges and opportunities.