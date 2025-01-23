WORLD
4 MIN READ
'Time to end it': Trump says Ukraine peace efforts 'under way'
US President Donald Trump expresses his wish to stop the Ukraine war, saying, "that's not from the standpoint of economy but the standpoint of millions of lives are being wasted."
'Time to end it': Trump says Ukraine peace efforts 'under way'
Trump says US efforts to secure a peace settlement were now hopefully underway, but gave no details. / Photo: AP
January 23, 2025

US President Donald Trump has said he wanted to meet Russian President Vladimir Putin soon to secure an end to the almost three-year-old war with Ukraine, lamenting what he called the huge loss of life.

"I really would like to be able to meet with President Putin soon to get that war ended," Trump, who returned to the White House on Monday, told the World Economic Forum in Davos by video link on Thursday.

In the run-up to his November 5 election victory, Trump declared dozens of times that he would have a deal in place between Ukraine and Russia on his first day in office, if not before. His advisers now concede the war will take months to resolve.

"And that's not from the standpoint of economy or anything else. It's from the standpoint of millions of lives are being wasted ... It's a carnage. And we really have to stop that war," he added.

Trump also said US efforts to secure a peace settlement were now hopefully underway, but gave no details.

"It's so important to get that done. That is an absolute killing field ... it's time to end it," he said.

RelatedRussia sees chance for talks with Trump administration

Immediate interest rate cuts

Trump also vowed to push for immediate interest rate cuts, saying: "With oil prices going down, I'll demand that interest rates drop immediately. And likewise, they should be dropping all over the world."

He highlighted a forthcoming wave of investment from Saudi Arabia into the US economy.

"It's also reported today in the papers that Saudi Arabia will be investing at least $600 billion in America, but I'll be asking the crown prince, who's a fantastic guy, to round it out to around $1 trillion," he said.

Trump also addressed global oil prices, signalling his intent to engage with Saudi Arabia and the Organization of the Petroleum Exporting Countries (OPEC) to reduce costs.

"I'm also going to ask Saudi Arabia and OPEC to bring down the cost of oil," he said, linking high oil prices to the prolonged conflict between Russia and Ukraine.

"If the price came down, the Russia-Ukraine war would end immediately. Right now, the price is high enough that that war will continue," Trump asserted.

Additionally, he expressed his wish to see progress on nuclear disarmament.

He commented, "We would like to see denuclearisation,", referencing his past negotiations with world leaders. He claimed that Russian President Vladimir Putin was open to discussions on significantly reducing nuclear stockpiles.

"Putin liked the idea of cutting way back on nuclear," Trump added.

SOURCE:TRTWorld and agencies
Explore
Indus Waters Treaty: Pakistan scores diplomatic win against India in international court
Sudanese build barter economies as civil war ruins formal markets
By Mohammed Ahmed
Death toll climbs to 36 after massive fire at Indian pharma factory
Without subsidies, Elon might close and return to South Africa: Trump
Taiwan fines Meta with over $512,000 for lacking advertiser transparency
Anti-nuclear group honours 38,000 children who died in US atomic bombings of Japan
Writers, artists press UK to halt ban on Palestine Action, arms to Israel
US cuts over 90% of foreign development programme budgets
US revokes visas for British punk duo over 'death to the IDF' chants at Glastonbury
Twenty bodies found in Mexico’s Sinaloa state amid cartel violence
Obama, Bush criticise Trump's gutting of USAID on its last day as independent agency
US envoy rejects Russian stalling claims as Moscow reports advances in Ukraine's Dnipropetrovsk
Rocket attack hits Iraqi military airbase in Kirkuk
Elon Musk slams Trump’s spending bill, calls for new US political party
Netanyahu to meet Trump at White House as US pushes Gaza ceasefire
Sneak a peek at TRT Global. Share your feedback!
Contact us