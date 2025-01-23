January 23, 2025
British Iraqi surgeon describes his voluntary mission in Gaza
"Right before my very eyes, I saw the spirit of Gaza."TRT world spoke to British-Iraqi surgeon Dr Mohammed Tahir who has been saving lives in Palestine's Gaza over the last 7 months. Highlighting the heavy burden that falls on the shoulders of healthcare workers, Dr Tahir described both the operational and emotional challenges he has faced during his voluntary mission.
British Iraqi surgeon Dr Mohammed Tahir describes his mission in Gaza / Others
