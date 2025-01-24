TÜRKİYE
2 MIN READ
Turkish Red Crescent transports aid into Gaza
Over 30 aid trucks belonging the Turkish Red Crescent have been prepared to transport essential supplies in collaboration with the Egyptian Red Crescent.
Turkish Red Crescent transports aid into Gaza
Turkish Red Crescent said it remains committed to supporting the region's population, drawing on its 156-year history of humanitarian assistance. / Photo: AA
January 24, 2025

Trucks carrying humanitarian aid supplies from the Turkish Red Crescent began crossing into Gaza following the ceasefire between Israel and the Palestinian resistance group Hamas, according to a statement.

The Turkish Red Crescent began on Friday transporting humanitarian aid to Gaza through the Rafah Border Crossing, the charity said in its statement.

In collaboration with the Egyptian Red Crescent, over 30 aid trucks have been prepared to transport essential supplies, it said.

The Turkish Red Crescent said it has maintained operational soup kitchens throughout the border closure, serving 10,000 people in northern Gaza and 15,000 in the southern region. With the new aid deliveries, the Turkish charity plans to increase its support capacity.

The aid operation, coordinated by the Turkish Red Crescent's Egyptian team, aims to quickly move supplies into Gaza and distribute them to those in greatest need.

The organisation said it remains committed to supporting the region's population, drawing on its 156-year history of humanitarian assistance.

RelatedTürkiye to mobilise by all means to heal wounds of Gaza — Erdogan

A ceasefire and prisoner exchange agreement took effect in Gaza on January 19, suspending the Israeli assault on the enclave.

The ongoing ceasefire, currently in its first 42-day phase, includes prisoner exchanges and further negotiations for subsequent phases.

Nearly 47,000 Palestinians, mostly women and children, have been killed, and more than 110,700 wounded in Israel’s war on Gaza since October 7, 2023, according to local health authorities.

SOURCE:TRTWorld and agencies
Explore
Indus Waters Treaty: Pakistan scores diplomatic win against India in international court
Sudanese build barter economies as civil war ruins formal markets
By Mohammed Ahmed
Death toll climbs to 36 after massive fire at Indian pharma factory
Without subsidies, Elon might close and return to South Africa: Trump
Taiwan fines Meta with over $512,000 for lacking advertiser transparency
Anti-nuclear group honours 38,000 children who died in US atomic bombings of Japan
Writers, artists press UK to halt ban on Palestine Action, arms to Israel
US cuts over 90% of foreign development programme budgets
US revokes visas for British punk duo over 'death to the IDF' chants at Glastonbury
Twenty bodies found in Mexico’s Sinaloa state amid cartel violence
Obama, Bush criticise Trump's gutting of USAID on its last day as independent agency
US envoy rejects Russian stalling claims as Moscow reports advances in Ukraine's Dnipropetrovsk
Rocket attack hits Iraqi military airbase in Kirkuk
Elon Musk slams Trump’s spending bill, calls for new US political party
Netanyahu to meet Trump at White House as US pushes Gaza ceasefire
Sneak a peek at TRT Global. Share your feedback!
Contact us