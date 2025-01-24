EU foreign policy chief Kaja Kallas has stressed the importance of Turkish-EU relations and outlined shared priorities for cooperation.

Expressing condolences for the victims of a recent hotel fire in Türkiye, Kallas began by reaffirming Türkiye’s role as a crucial partner for the EU during a joint press conference on Friday with Turkish Foreign Minister Hakan Fidan in the capital Ankara.

“As a candidate country and a major NATO ally, Türkiye plays a central role in European security,” she stated.

“Our economic partnership is stronger than ever, and there is immense potential for cooperation across trade, innovation, and counter-terrorism,” she said.

Kallas acknowledged differences between Türkiye and the EU on issues such as Cyprus and sanctions against Russia.

“Our shared goals provide a foundation for high-level dialogue and cooperation,” she emphasised.

Gaza ceasefire

On Gaza, the EU foreign policy chief welcomed the recent ceasefire as an opportunity for peace, but called for long-term solutions.

“We need sustainable peace,” she underlined. “Israelis and Palestinians deserve peace in the long term, and the EU remains a strong supporter of the Palestinian people.”

She also added that the union is increasing its aid and exploring ways to redeploy its mission in the region.

The Israeli onslaught has left Gaza in ruins, and its residents displaced, hungry, and prone to disease.

The International Criminal Court issued arrest warrants in November last year for Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and his former Defence Minister Yoav Gallant for war crimes and crimes against humanity in Gaza.

Israel also faces a genocide case at the International Court of Justice for its war on the enclave.

Syria, Ukraine

Discussions also focused on key regional challenges, including Syria, Gaza, and Ukraine.

On Syria, Kallas highlighted the potential and risks following the fall of the Bashar al Assad regime.

“The Syrian people need a government that represents all its diversity,” she stated, noting the EU’s readiness to ease sanctions contingent on the new government’s actions.

She commended Türkiye’s efforts in hosting Syrian refugees and emphasised the importance of ensuring conditions for their safe and dignified return.

Assad, Syria’s leader for nearly 25 years, fled to Russia after anti-regime groups took control of Damascus on December 8, 2024, ending his family's decades-long rule.

Regarding Ukraine, Kallas further reiterated the EU's commitment to Kiev.

She noted that the EU has provided €134 billion (approximately $145 billion) in support, trained 75,000 Ukrainian soldiers, and imposed the most extensive sanctions in its history.

“We all want peace, but it must be sustainable. No one wants peace more than Ukrainians,” she stressed.

Kallas also voiced optimism about the future of Turkish-EU cooperation.

“Our partnership has so much potential, and I look forward to enhancing it even further,” she said.