January 24, 2025
Ukraine prepares for war amid uncertainty over US policy
As uncertainty looms over US President Donald Trump's Ukraine policy, many Ukrainians are concerned about its impact on their war with Russia. Both sides have stepped up attacks against each other, leading to increase in demand for more ammunition. And Ukrainians are now using all possible means to prepare more ammo. TRT World’s Hasan Abdullah reports from Kharkiv.
