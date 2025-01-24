Gaza is preparing for the second phase of prisoner exchange under the initial stage of the ceasefire agreement between Israel and Hamas, which came into effect on January 19, pausing an Israeli genocidal war on Gaza.

List of prisoners

Hamas released the names of four hostages to Israel as part of the agreement, while Israel is expected to announce the names of Palestinian prisoners scheduled for release.

Typically, Hamas does not share the names of hostages with the International Committee of the Red Cross beforehand due to security concerns.

In a brief statement, spokesman Abu Obaida said his group will release four Israeli female soldiers on Saturday, January 25, 2025.

He identified the soldiers as Karina Ariev, Danielle Gilboa, Naama Levy and Liri Albag.

The report also stated that Israel will receive a full list of hostages from Hamas on Saturday, including both living captives and the deceased among the remaining 33 hostages slated for release under the first phase of the agreement.

To date, Israel has released 90 Palestinian detainees, while Hamas has freed three Israeli hostages as part of the deal.

This prisoner exchange is part of the initial phase of the ceasefire and prisoner exchange agreement, which began on January 19 and is set to last 42 days.

Under the terms of the agreement, 30 Palestinian prisoners, women and children among them – ​will be released for each civilian Israeli hostage. For each Israeli soldier, 50 Palestinians will be freed, including 30 serving life sentences and 20 with significant sentences, according to the unnamed source.

Meanwhile, Qadoura Fares, head of the Palestinian Commission of Detainees’ Affairs, departed the occupied West Bank for Cairo on Friday to prepare for Saturday's anticipated release of Palestinian prisoners by Israel.

Israeli withdrawal

Following the prisoner exchange, the Israeli army will fully withdraw from the west of the Netzarim corridor, including Rashid Street, to the east of Salah al-Din Street, southeast of Gaza City.

According to the agreement, this withdrawal will result in the complete removal of Israeli military forces from the Netzarim corridor, enabling Palestinians to move freely across Gaza, a source told Anadolu.

The return of internally displaced Palestinians from southern to northern Gaza is expected to begin Sunday morning, following the Israeli withdrawal on Saturday night.

The Government Media Office in Gaza has announced measures to facilitate the anticipated return of displaced Palestinians from the southern and central enclaves to Gaza City and northern areas, set to begin this Sunday.

According to the announcement, pedestrians will be permitted to travel from the southern and central enclaves to Gaza City and northern areas via Rashid Street and Salah al-Din Street.

Salah al-Din Street will operate as a one-way route (south to north), while Rashid Street will allow movement in both directions.

Vehicle inspections along these routes will be conducted under the supervision of Egyptian and Qatari officials.

Rafah crossing

The Rafah crossing will open on the 15th day of the ceasefire, February 2, to facilitate the passage of wounded Palestinians to Egypt.

Yedioth Ahronoth reported on Wednesday that Tel Aviv had held discussions with Egyptian officials regarding the opening of the Rafah crossing beginning on the 14th day of the ceasefire after the third batch of hostages was released.

According to the plan, 12 non-Hamas Palestinians from Gaza will oversee pedestrian traffic at the Rafah crossing.

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu denied reports that he had allowed the Palestinian Authority to manage the Rafah border crossing between Gaza and Egypt.

“Nobody passes through it (Rafah crossing) without supervision and approval from the Israeli army and Shin Bet (domestic security service)," Netanyahu’s office said.