Poisoned by the US: Vieques Island

“We are asking the United States to decontaminate all the lands they polluted over six decades” Did you know the US used the Caribbean island of Vieques as a testing ground for chemical weapons for nearly six decades? Puerto Rican senator Maria de Lourdes Santiago tells TRT World the land’s contamination has caused a cancer epidemic on the island, while the US refuses to provide reparations.