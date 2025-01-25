WORLD
2 MIN READ
US ends pause on supplying 2,000-pound bombs to Israel
The US has long been criticised for providing support to Israel in its ongoing war in Gaza, where more than 47,000 people, mostly women and children, have been killed.
US ends pause on supplying 2,000-pound bombs to Israel
According to the report, the officials said that 1,800 MK-84 bombs will be put on a ship and delivered to Israel in the coming days. / Photo: AA
January 25, 2025

The White House has instructed the Pentagon to lift a hold imposed by the Biden administration on supplying 2,000-pound bombs to Israel, Axios reported.

Citing three Israeli officials, the online outlet said the Pentagon notified the Israeli government about the change on Friday.

According to the report, the officials said that 1,800 MK-84 bombs will be put on a ship and delivered to Israel in the coming days.

Last May, then-President Joe Biden paused the delivery of a weapons shipment that included 2,000-pound bombs that Israel had used to flatten wide swathes of Gaza.

He decided to halt the shipment due to concerns over its possible use in a heavily populated area.

Some US lawmakers, including Sen. Bernie Sanders, frequently make calls for the US to stop supplying weapons to Israel, and stop being complicit in Israel's war in Gaza.

Ahead of last fall’s US election, many Arab and Muslim voters, or voters concerned about human rights and Gaza, vowed not to vote for Biden or his designated heir, Vice President Kamala Harris, over their near-total support for Israel.

Last November, the International Criminal Court issued arrest warrants for Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and his former Defence Minister Yoav Gallant for war crimes and crimes against humanity in Gaza.

Israel also faces a genocide case at the International Court of Justice for its war on the enclave.

RelatedPalestinians hail Hamas as freed prisoners welcomed like heroes
SOURCE:AA
Explore
Indus Waters Treaty: Pakistan scores diplomatic win against India in international court
Sudanese build barter economies as civil war ruins formal markets
By Mohammed Ahmed
Death toll climbs to 36 after massive fire at Indian pharma factory
Without subsidies, Elon might close and return to South Africa: Trump
Taiwan fines Meta with over $512,000 for lacking advertiser transparency
Anti-nuclear group honours 38,000 children who died in US atomic bombings of Japan
Writers, artists press UK to halt ban on Palestine Action, arms to Israel
US cuts over 90% of foreign development programme budgets
US revokes visas for British punk duo over 'death to the IDF' chants at Glastonbury
Twenty bodies found in Mexico’s Sinaloa state amid cartel violence
Obama, Bush criticise Trump's gutting of USAID on its last day as independent agency
US envoy rejects Russian stalling claims as Moscow reports advances in Ukraine's Dnipropetrovsk
Rocket attack hits Iraqi military airbase in Kirkuk
Elon Musk slams Trump’s spending bill, calls for new US political party
Netanyahu to meet Trump at White House as US pushes Gaza ceasefire
Sneak a peek at TRT Global. Share your feedback!
Contact us