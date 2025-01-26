North Korea conducted a test of a strategic cruise missile, state media KCNA reported.

It is the first missile test by Pyongyang since the return of Donald Trump to the White House.

"The war deterrence means the armed forces of the DPRK (North Korea) are being perfected more thoroughly," said North Korean leader Kim Jong Un onSunday, according to KCNA.

The strategic cruise missiles flew 1,500 kilometres, hitting targets without affecting the safety of neighbouring countries.

Kim emphasised the ongoing perfection of the regime's military deterrence and its commitment to ensuring lasting peace and stability through a more powerful military.

The launch marked North Korea’s third missile test in 2025, following several short-range ballistic missiles into the East Sea on January 14 and an intermediate-range hypersonic ballistic missile on January 6.

The test comes as Trump began his second non-consecutive term and signalled an openness to reviving dialogue with Pyongyang.

Trump and Kim met three times during the US president’s first term, including two summits.

North Korea's Foreign Ministry also stated that Pyongyang should maintain "the toughest counteraction" against the US as long as it rejects North Korea's sovereignty and security interests.

Those comments were in response to joint air drills between South Korea and the US, which the ministry condemned as a "grave challenge" to peace on the Korean Peninsula.

It warned that the drills would lead to a strong counteraction to protect North Korea’s sovereignty and ensure regional stability.