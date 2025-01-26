WORLD
2 MIN READ
Türkiye condemns attack on Saudi hospital in Sudan's Darfur
Paramilitary attack on a hospital in Sudan's western Darfur region, kills 70 people including patients receiving critical care.
Türkiye condemns attack on Saudi hospital in Sudan's Darfur
Türkiye reaffirmed its commitment to supporting efforts aimed at establishing peace and stability in Sudan. / Others
January 26, 2025

Türkiye has condemned the recent attack on the Saudi Hospital in Al Fasher, Sudan, which resulted in multiple casualties.

In Sunday's statement, Turkish foreign ministry extended condolences to the families of the victims and the Sudanese people, while wishing a swift recovery for those injured.

Emphasising the importance of international law, the ministry stressed that civilian infrastructure must never be targeted.

Türkiye also reaffirmed its commitment to supporting efforts aimed at establishing peace and stability in Sudan.

More than 70 people were killed in a drone strike by the Rapid Support Forces (RSF) paramilitary group on the Saudi Hospital in El Fasher, the capital city of North Darfur state, according to Governor Arcua Minnawi.

Related70 people killed in attack on hospital in Sudan's Darfur region: UN

Worsening humanitarian catastrophe

El Fasher, a key hub for humanitarian operations across Darfur's five states, has been a flashpoint since May 10, despite international warnings against further escalation.

The conflict between the Sudanese army and the RSF, which began in April 2023, has claimed more than 20,000 lives and displaced 14 million people, according to the UN and local authorities. A study by US-based universities estimates the death toll at around 130,000.

International organisations have warned about a worsening humanitarian catastrophe, with millions facing famine and death due to food shortages amid fighting that has spread to 13 of Sudan’s 18 states.

Explore
Indus Waters Treaty: Pakistan scores diplomatic win against India in international court
Sudanese build barter economies as civil war ruins formal markets
By Mohammed Ahmed
Death toll climbs to 36 after massive fire at Indian pharma factory
Without subsidies, Elon might close and return to South Africa: Trump
Taiwan fines Meta with over $512,000 for lacking advertiser transparency
Anti-nuclear group honours 38,000 children who died in US atomic bombings of Japan
Writers, artists press UK to halt ban on Palestine Action, arms to Israel
US cuts over 90% of foreign development programme budgets
US revokes visas for British punk duo over 'death to the IDF' chants at Glastonbury
Twenty bodies found in Mexico’s Sinaloa state amid cartel violence
Obama, Bush criticise Trump's gutting of USAID on its last day as independent agency
US envoy rejects Russian stalling claims as Moscow reports advances in Ukraine's Dnipropetrovsk
Rocket attack hits Iraqi military airbase in Kirkuk
Elon Musk slams Trump’s spending bill, calls for new US political party
Netanyahu to meet Trump at White House as US pushes Gaza ceasefire
Sneak a peek at TRT Global. Share your feedback!
Contact us