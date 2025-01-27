The Euro-Med Human Rights Monitor has expressed "deep concern" over US President Donald Trump's proposal to resettle Palestinians in Gaza in Jordan and Egypt, calling for a regional and global stance opposing it.

​​​​​​​Describing Gaza as a "demolition site," Trump said Saturday that “we (should) just clean out” the Palestinian enclave and resettle Palestinians in Jordan and Egypt.

The Geneva-based group said these remarks, which were made after Israel egregiously violated international law by committing genocide against the Palestinian people in Gaza, are "deeply concerning."

"The Palestinians, who are already suffering from the devastating effects of Israel’s attempts to annihilate them, should not have to pay a further price for this genocide by being forcibly displaced outside of their homeland," it said in a statement.

It said that Israel, as the occupying power, is the only entity that must take moral and legal responsibility for the crimes it has committed in Gaza, "pay reparations to the Palestinians and rebuild Gaza as quickly as possible."

Noting that the Fourth Geneva Convention expressly forbids the forced displacement of populations under occupation, the group stressed that any plans to do so would be a "blatant violation of this agreement."

"The facilitation of these plans would also violate the Palestinian people’s inalienable right to stay on their land and in their homeland, a right which is protected by international law, and would be crimes against humanity and war crimes," it added.

It stressed that a regional and global stance opposing Trump’s proposal to deport Gaza residents is "absolutely necessary," urging the international community to fully uphold the principles of international law and adopt solutions that respect Palestinian rights.

The Israeli onslaught has left more than 11,000 people missing, with widespread destruction and a humanitarian crisis that has claimed the lives of many elderly people and children in one of the worst global humanitarian disasters ever.

The International Criminal Court (ICC) issued arrest warrants in November last year for Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and his former Defence Minister Yoav Gallant for war crimes and crimes against humanity in Gaza.

Israel also faces a genocide case at the International Court of Justice for its war on the enclave.