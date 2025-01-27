January 27, 2025
Trump reaffirms desire for US control of Greenland
Donald Trump’s interest in Greenland has continued with repeated comments since assuming office, despite growing opposition from politicians on the island and from its owner Denmark. But as Joel Flynn reports, Denmark’s colonial legacy there is complicated, and involves decisions that some say have pushed parts of the Arctic island’s population into poverty.
