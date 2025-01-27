January 27, 2025
WORLD
1 MIN READ
US claims victory in Colombia migrant showdown
The White House says Colombia has agreed to all of Donald Trump's terms, including unrestricted acceptance of all unregulated Colombian migrants returned from the US. Bogota prevented two US military planes carrying deported migrants from landing in the country. The move prompted the US president to impose steep tariffs on goods from Colombia. Bassam Bounenni has more.
US claims victory in Colombia migrant showdown / Others
Explore